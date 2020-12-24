UK confirms two Covid-19 variants, praises SA geneticists

PREMIUM!
UK confirms two Covid-19 variants, praises SA geneticistsCovid-19 1 min ago
‘… we are incredibly grateful to the South African government for the rigour of their science and the openness and transparency with which they have rightly acted,’ said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts Court dismisses Brackenfell High School’s application against EFF
World Sport Covid-hit 2020: 15 sporting moments we won’t easily forget
Business News New SA-China agreement creates opportunity for fruit exports
Courts AfriForum loses court bid to reopen beaches
Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world