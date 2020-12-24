 
 
UK confirms two Covid-19 variants, praises SA geneticists

‘… we are incredibly grateful to the South African government for the rigour of their science and the openness and transparency with which they have rightly acted,’ said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Citizen reporter
24 Dec 2020
05:00:55 AM
A handout image released by 10 Downing Street, shows Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock attending a remote press conference to update the nation on the Covid-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London on April 21, 2020. Picture: Andrew PARSONS / 10 Downing Street / AFP

Britain has imposed an immediate ban on travel to and from South Africa, following the discovery of two cases of the mutant variation of Covid-19 which came in with people arriving from this country. In a briefing yesterday afternoon, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that any person who had arrived in the UK from South Africa in the past 14 days “must quarantine immediately”. He added: “By quarantine, I mean they must restrict contact with any other person whatsoever. “We’ll be changing the law to give this legal effect imminently.” Hancock said “these measures are temporary while we investigate...

