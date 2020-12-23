PREMIUM!
Labs assure travellers ‘Covid results will be out within 24 hours’Covid-19 2 mins ago
Travellers leaving South Africa are expected to produce a negative Covid-19 test result, as per legislation.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world
Editorials Show no mercy to Ters thieves
State Capture Zondo commission seeks three-month extension to finish its work
Crime WATCH: Man skilfully breaks into car in Durban
News Update Bushiri ‘astonishingly shocked’ after van intercepted en route to Malawi