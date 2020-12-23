 
 
Labs assure travellers ‘Covid results will be out within 24 hours’

Covid-19 2 mins ago

Travellers leaving South Africa are expected to produce a negative Covid-19 test result, as per legislation.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
23 Dec 2020
05:05:30 AM
Labs assure travellers 'Covid results will be out within 24 hours'

Picture for illustration. Lab staffer at work. Picture: AFP / File / Douglas MAGNO

Laboratory companies have assured travellers of a 24-hour turnaround time for Covid-19 testing as requests for the service have doubled over the holiday season. Travellers leaving South Africa were expected to produce a negative Covid-19 test result, as per legislation. But, given the long waiting periods at public healthcare facilities, those wishing to leave the country would have to fork out at least R850 for a test. Major laboratories promised a 24- hour waiting period. But those remaining at home may find it harder to get their results back, as the wait was longer in private and public facilities. According...

