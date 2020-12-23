 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Key NHLS lab staff to work through Christmas

Covid-19 17 seconds ago

With a staff complement of about 7 000 employees, the NHLS has laboratories in the country’s nine provinces.

Brian Sokutu
23 Dec 2020
05:15:57 AM
PREMIUM!
Key NHLS lab staff to work through Christmas

Picture for illustration. Roche is one of the companies that has quickly brought to market a rapid blood test for COVID-19 antibodies. Picture: AFP / FREDERICK FLORIN

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues its surge in SA, for key staff at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) there will be no time to enjoy the festive season with family and friends. According to NHLS spokesperson Mzi Ngcukumana, facilities at the state-owned health body will remain open and operational during December – a month that has been marked by several superspreader events in contravention of Covid-19 regulations. With a staff complement of about 7 000 employees, the NHLS has laboratories in the country’s nine provinces – the largest diagnostic pathology service in South Africa country, covering 80% of the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world

Editorials Show no mercy to Ters thieves

State Capture Zondo commission seeks three-month extension to finish its work

Crime WATCH: Man skilfully breaks into car in Durban

News Update Bushiri ‘astonishingly shocked’ after van intercepted en route to Malawi


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.