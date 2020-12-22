 
 
Healthcare workers should get Covid-19 vaccine first, says Glenda Gray

Covid-19 40 seconds ago

Healthcare workers and the elderly should be first in line for the vaccine, while an expert says it is likely to still be effective against the new variant of the virus.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
22 Dec 2020
03:11:11 PM
Picture: EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

Healthcare workers should be first in line when government starts rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa, if we want to ensure those who are most at risk from the virus are protected. According to the South African Medical Research Council’s chief executive officer (CEO) Professor Glenda Gray, frontline workers, those in the healthcare sector, and those who are most at risk should be first on the list, in line with what other countries such as the US, were already doing. Protests by US healthcare workers erupted over the weekend, after an algorithm used to register people into the...

Loading Posts...
