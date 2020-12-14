 
 
Pop-up colour for Christmas

Alice Spenser-Higgs
Hanging flower pot closeup of summer vibrant calibrachoa flowers by painted house Picture: iStock

With all the rain, most gardens are at their best, but why not take it up a notch for the festive season. Bright, sparkling, flower-filled containers make an immediate impact. Planting them up within the next few days allows the plants to settle in, figure out where the sun is, and be ready to show off by Christmas. Containers are a quick fix, or a quick fixer upper for a garden that needs some focus or structure. Containers shouldn’t just hang around doorways and entrances like bored adolescents. Put them to works as a focal point, in the middle of...

