It’s important to remain Covid aware

Even though people are experiencing pandemic fatigue, the Covid-19 pandemic is not over. People are still testing positive, yet we are seeing many people getting together in social settings and the guard has been dropped. People are no longer wearing masks, or sanitising and social distancing. The virus spreads very easily among clusters of people and unfortunately can be fatal to people of all ages. In many countries, explosive outbreaks have been linked to gatherings of people at stadiums, nightclubs, places of worship and in other crowds. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on individuals to play their part...

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on individuals to play their part by taking the measures of staying at least one metre away from others, washing hands regularly, practising respiratory etiquette and wearing a mask. Also, avoid the three Cs: closed spaces, crowded places and close-con tact settings.

There are vulnerable groups where the disease can be fatal and these include older people, those with underlying conditions and essential workers. These people who need to be protected the most. There is no one specific treatment or preventative measure against Covid-19, but keeping safe distances from people, sanitising and wearing a mask, a healthy diet, good rest and exercising will keep one safe and healthy.

A diet that is high in vitamins and minerals may help with boosting your immune system against the virus. Taking supplements like vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc and magnesium has also been said to be beneficial. People with chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, HIV and lung conditions like asthma should make sure they take their medication regularly.

If you have not received your shot of a flu vaccine, get one soon. One cannot over emphasise the importance of regular physical activity and exercising. This is important to manage your weight, reduce the risk of chronic diseases like hypertension and diabetes. Avoid alcohol as this can lead to risky behaviour that also puts you at risk of doing something silly and contacting the virus.

WHO warns against smoking. Smokers have a higher risk of getting coronavirus because they are constantly putting their hands to their lips. Besides, if they contract the virus, they are at a greater risk of getting a severe case of the infection because their lung function is impaired

