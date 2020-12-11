 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Gas suppliers ramp up production to ensure enough oxygen for Western, Eastern Cape

Covid-19 1 hour ago

Daily use of oxygen in the Western Cape has doubled since the second wave of Covid-19 first hit the province, while multinational gas giant Afrox said they are also seeing a marked increase in demand in the Eastern Cape.

Nica Richards
11 Dec 2020
05:23:32 PM
PREMIUM!
Gas suppliers ramp up production to ensure enough oxygen for Western, Eastern Cape

Image for illustration. Nurses can be seen working with covid-19 patients in a tent hospital at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, 10 July 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Eastern Cape has seen a significant increase in the demand for oxygen in recent weeks, after  its Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Sarah Baartman districts were identified as the country’s leading Covid-19 hotspots, along with the Garden Route in the Western Cape. This has seen a major national gas supplier ramp up their supply to the province, in order to assure those in need of oxygen and ventilation don’t run out of air. The situation along the Garden Route, however, seems to be reaching a critical stage. Knysna Provincial Hospital had to have additional oxygen delivered by the Western Cape...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: 8 166 new cases cause ‘serious concern’

Health Covid-19: We’re not ready for the second wave, says Denosa

General WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Columns Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed relief

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.