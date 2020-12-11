 
 
Covid: The worst is yet to come

Covid-19 1 min ago

Experts are predicting that the second wave of Covid-19 could be much more devastating than the first, with the peak expected to be in January after the festive season.

Rorisang Kgosana
11 Dec 2020
05:00:04 AM
Picture for illustration. Nurses set up the new ventilators during an event at Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg, 24 August 2020, in which the Solidarity Fund delivered a batch of ventilators to the hospital. This is the first batch of over 20 000 locally produced ventilators that are easy to use, non invasive and cheaper than previous versions. Picture: Neil McCartney

The worst is yet to come when it comes to Covid-19 infections, with the second wave expected to have more impact in January and patients expected to be much sicker during the resurgence, experts say. The country has officially entered the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with over 6 000 new cases reported as of Wednesday afternoon and a 18% positivity rate. And January could see a serious impact following the festive season, when many people would return home to rural areas and visit vulnerable elderly family members, said South African Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee. “If there...

