Curfews, booze bans ‘don’t work’ in stopping Covid-19

PREMIUM!
Curfews, booze bans ‘don’t work’ in stopping Covid-19Covid-19 1 hour ago
The link between alcohol consumption late at night and the spread of the virus has not been established, said Shayne Krige, one of the founders of Panda.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine
General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria
Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA
Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops
Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting