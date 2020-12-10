 
 
Curfews, booze bans ‘don’t work’ in stopping Covid-19

Covid-19 1 hour ago

The link between alcohol consumption late at night and the spread of the virus has not been established, said Shayne Krige, one of the founders of Panda.

Sipho Mabena
10 Dec 2020
05:00:17 AM
Curfews, booze bans 'don't work' in stopping Covid-19

Booze buyers stock up as the initial ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted. Picture: Michel Bega

Anti-lockdown crusaders Pandemics Data and Analytics (Panda) has again challenged the wisdom of reimposing a curfew and alcohol restrictions in Nelson Mandela Bay, saying there has been no tangible link between alcohol consumption and the spread of Covid-19. “The link between alcohol consumption late at night and the spread of the virus has not been established,” said Shayne Krige, one of the founders of Panda. He explained that when you have a disease which has what is known as a highly age-graduated mortality, old people are much more likely to die than young people, according to basic epidemiological principles. Restrictions...

