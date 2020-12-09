 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Third-quarter GDP growth only the start of a long road to recovery – economists

Premium 1 hour ago

While people could be somewhat optimistic about South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) growing by an estimated 13.5% in the third quarter, it is important to remember that the surge in economic activity comes off the very low base recorded in the second quarter.

Ina Opperman
09 Dec 2020
12:32:07 PM
PREMIUM!
Third-quarter GDP growth only the start of a long road to recovery – economists

Professor Jannie Rossouw, interim head of the Wits Business School, says we must remember that GDP fell by 51% in the second quarter, which means the economy must grow again by the same amount to cancel out this fall. “The third quarter only covered two thirds.” However, we could be a bit optimistic, he said. “It looks as if the economy is starting to recover. Almost all the sectors showed an increase and I am very happy to see signs of growth, but we will only know for sure after the fourth quarter.” Elna Moolman, head of SA macroeconomic, fixed...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.