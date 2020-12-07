 
 
Rage organisers could face criminal charges for super-spreader party

Covid-19 14 mins ago

A public health attorney says organisers of super-spreader events could face both civil and criminal liability, since it is their duty to ensure Covid-19 and other Disaster Management Act protocols are adhered to.

Rorisang Kgosana
07 Dec 2020
07:46:26 PM
Matrics at a previous rage festival. Picture: Knysna-Plett Herald

Organisers of music events and festivals such as the Rage Festival could be criminally charged and possibly sued, for not enforcing Covid-19 regulations should attendees be able to prove they contracted the virus at their events. The recent matric Rage Festival in Ballito was flagged as a super-spreader event by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at the weekend, who urged attendees to quarantine for ten days due to some testing positive for Covid-19. According to a health practitioner in Hillcrest, there was an influx of teenagers requiring Covid-19 testing over a 48-hour period last week, with 95% testing positive and almost...

