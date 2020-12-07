 
 
Patient education still needed in HIV/Aids prevention

The only way HIV/Aids will ultimately be controlled on a global scale is by effective prevention and, therefore, patient education is vital.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
07 Dec 2020
Man holding condom and red ribbon for HIV illness awareness, 1 December World AIDS Day concept. Image: iStock

Many years later HIV/Aids still remain a major global public health concern. Although HIV is not treatable, there are several methods for preventing HIV transmission that have led to a marked reduction in the global incidence of HIV infection in the past few years. The only way HIV/Aids will ultimately be controlled on a global scale is by effective prevention and, therefore, patient education is vital. The person-to-person spread of HIV is called HIV transmission. It happens when certain body fluids are received from a person who has HIV. HIV transmission is only possible if these fluids come in contact...

