 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Class of 2020: Union, dept butting heads over matric paper rewrites

matric 1 hour ago

The basic education department is unfazed by the potential legal bid to halt the national rewrite of two leaked matric examination papers, saying the rewrite was crucial to protect the integrity of the examinations. Themba Daniel Shikwambana, 31, an employee of a printing company contracted to print 2020 matric question papers, was arrested in connection […]

Sipho Mabena
07 Dec 2020
04:50:43 AM
PREMIUM!
Class of 2020: Union, dept butting heads over matric paper rewrites

Matric pupils at Sekano Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto prepare to sit for their first matric exam, 5 November 2020.  Picture: Tracy Lee Stark 

The basic education department is unfazed by the potential legal bid to halt the national rewrite of two leaked matric examination papers, saying the rewrite was crucial to protect the integrity of the examinations. Themba Daniel Shikwambana, 31, an employee of a printing company contracted to print 2020 matric question papers, was arrested in connection with the leaks and remanded in custody last week. The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) confirmed it would approach the High Court in Pretoria in a bid to get an urgent interdict to stop the national rewrite of mathematics paper 2 on 15 December, and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged

Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie

Music and streaming Give peace a chance: 40 years since John Lennon was shot on his doorstep

matric Outrage over matric paper rewrites in December

Politics Steenhuisen should have moved me without trying to control my life, body – Van Damme


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.