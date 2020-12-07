Class of 2020: Union, dept butting heads over matric paper rewrites

Class of 2020: Union, dept butting heads over matric paper rewritesmatric 1 hour ago
The basic education department is unfazed by the potential legal bid to halt the national rewrite of two leaked matric examination papers, saying the rewrite was crucial to protect the integrity of the examinations. Themba Daniel Shikwambana, 31, an employee of a printing company contracted to print 2020 matric question papers, was arrested in connection […]
EDITOR'S CHOICE
