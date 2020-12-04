 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Doubts and concern persist over veracity of SA’s Covid-19 data

Covid-19 3 mins ago

There is concern about the accuracy of Covid-19 statistics because there is no transparency on how the health department and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases arrive at the numbers, with testing data also not revealed.

Sipho Mabena
04 Dec 2020
05:00:08 AM
PREMIUM!
Doubts and concern persist over veracity of SA’s Covid-19 data

Picture for illustration purposes. A City of Tshwane Health Care worker can be seen at the Denlyn Shopping Centre in Mamelodi where a mobile Covid-19 testing centre was set up for mass screening and testing, 3 July 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The government’s Covid-19 statistics are being questioned, with experts saying it is problematic that the public relies on government for data. There is increasing concern about the accuracy of Covid-19 statistical data, particularly because there is apparently no transparency on how the health department and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) arrives at the numbers given to the public. On Monday, the NICD acknowledged that testing data had not been made public. On Tuesday, 2 295 new cases were reported by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, bringing the country’s official confirmed total to 792 299. Another 109 deaths were also...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Lockdown: Expired driving licences now valid until August 2021, all domestic airports open

Business News Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm

General All roads lead to Malawi for Bushiri’s ‘miracle night’ service

Courts Former Bosasa exec Agrizzi’s arrest warrants piling up


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.