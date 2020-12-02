Union calls for access to Covid-19 vaccine for rural South Africans

PREMIUM!
Union calls for access to Covid-19 vaccine for rural South AfricansCovid-19 1 hour ago
Mobile clinics would become the most likely sites for the mass distribution of the anticipated vaccine rollout, said Nafu president Motsepe Matlala.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
horse news Spat over poultry threatens future of SA horse racing
General Daily News Update: 2020 strikes again… this time it’s PowerBall
MotoGP Winning races is nice, but I want to be world champion, says Brad Binder
Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix
MotoGP Brad Binder on Grosjean’s crash: ‘He was so lucky to have walked away’