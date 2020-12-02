 
 
Union calls for access to Covid-19 vaccine for rural South Africans

Covid-19 1 hour ago

Mobile clinics would become the most likely sites for the mass distribution of the anticipated vaccine rollout, said Nafu president Motsepe Matlala.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
02 Dec 2020
09:30:01 AM
Several countries are working on finding a vaccine for the coronavirus. Picture: AFP/Jean-Francois Monier

Farm workers are the “forgotten people” SA cannot afford to leave out of the planned Covid-19 vaccine rollout, say unions. International cargo companies such as Deutsche Lufthansa AG are racing against time preparing for the mammoth task of distributing billions of vaccine doses to countries worldwide. The company began preparing in April in anticipation of vaccines being developed by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna. Now, with a depleted fleet operating at 25% capacity, a plan is being devised to get as many doses flown out of Frankfurt as soon as possible. But developing nations the world over face even greater logistical...

