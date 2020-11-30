Lockdown laws lose traction

PREMIUM!
Lockdown laws lose tractionCovid-19 3 hours ago
With a relaxing in adherence to restrictions and Covid-19 cases rising at an alarming rate, particularly in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, government will be faced with some tough decisions as the holiday season draws near.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power
local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless
Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery
Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt
Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight