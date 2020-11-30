 
 
Lockdown laws lose traction

Covid-19 3 hours ago

With a relaxing in adherence to restrictions and Covid-19 cases rising at an alarming rate, particularly in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, government will be faced with some tough decisions as the holiday season draws near.

Rorisang Kgosana
30 Nov 2020
05:07:10 AM
AFP/Christophe SIMON

With South Africans living life large again following the easing of lockdown restrictions to Level 1, the Covid-19 virus is again surging in some provinces as government battles to figure out a strategy to save the economy and lives – and to decide which takes priority. The country has, for the past few days, recorded more than 3 000 daily Covid-19 infections. South Africa stood at 785 139 cumulative confirmed cases and 21 439 recorded deaths as of yesterday. The Eastern Cape and the Western Cape were seeing a significant spike. The Western Cape health department announced on Friday that...

