 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The fears of front-line workers battling Covid-19

Covid-19 2 hours ago

‘When you work so closely with the virus, it’s hard not to let your imagination run away with you. Suddenly, every sneeze that is due to seasonal allergies makes you wonder, ‘Is that you, Covid?”

Marizka Coetzer
27 Nov 2020
05:45:54 AM
PREMIUM!
The fears of front-line workers battling Covid-19

Picture for illustration. Assistant Nurses Agnes Lencwe (37) and Kgomotso Mlanyede (30) stand for a portrait outside the COVID-19 ward in the Taung Hospital in Taung, the North West Province, South Africa, on September 4, 2020. Currently they are looking after four patients, a number they are trying to keep low as the hospital has only one ventilator. Thomson Reuters Foundation/Gulshan Khan

Numerous Covid-19 scares, from scenarios of infected colleagues to learning how to work in a “spacesuit”, are just some of the burdens the front-line workers carry during the national pandemic. Anastacia Tomson, a medical doctor, author and human rights activist from Cape Town, said the outbreak stirred intense panic and fear among patients. “This often manifested with an increase in after-hours phone calls. Patients were simultaneously afraid to come into the rooms, but also wanted the reassurance of a doctor.” Tomson said the pandemic also meant they had to learn new techniques. “Like how to correctly perform a Covid swab,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


Black Friday

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight

Courts Ex-Bosasa exec Agrizzi a no-show in court, still in ‘intensive care’

State Capture ANC’s Zizi Kodwa linked to dodgy EOH payments at Zondo commission

Columns Cyril not saviour we hoped for


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.