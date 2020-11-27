 
 
Doubts hang over SA’s readiness for Covid vaccine

Covid-19 3 hours ago

Poor road infrastructure, under-resourced health facilities and poverty in general could mean expensive mistakes which could jeopardise South Africa’s fight to control the scourge.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
27 Nov 2020
05:05:10 AM
This photo taken on August 6, 2020 shows a volunteer (R) having blood samples taken before she receives COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine as part of a clinical trial on 1,620 volunteers, at the Padjadjaran University educational hospital in Bandung, West Java. (Photo by TIMUR MATAHARI / AFP)

As soon as Covid-19 vaccines arrive, they will have to be transported and stored at temperatures as low as -700C, depending on which one South Africa gets. Large depots should have already been built and a massive fleet of freezer trucks matching the temperature requirements will be needed. Most importantly, said epidemiologist Dr Jo Barnes, these doses will have to be used within a few days or they will be worthless. At an estimated R600 a dose, South Africa can ill afford to fail to prepare for a massive Covid-19 vaccine rollout, with less than a year to do so....

