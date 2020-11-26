 
 
Superspreader event crackdown needed to prevent another booze ban

Covid-19 2 hours ago

Industry bodies are urging government, retailers, and drinkers to act responsibly, as they fear that superspreader events could force another alcohol ban.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
26 Nov 2020
01:56:07 PM
Senior Corporate Affairs Specialists, Zandile Nqoko walks past next to Responsible together Wall Mural in Soweto, 1 October 2020. South African Breweries (SAB) with the Gauteng Pronvincial Government partnered to address and tackle the harmful consumption and abuse of alcohol with an message of Responsible Alchohol consumption. The Wall Muralseries aims to deliver these messages across various sites in Gauteng communities. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

Government must crack down on festive season drinkers, or so-called super spreader events could push the country closer to another ban on alcohol sales. This was the warning from the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance South Africa (SAAPA-SA) director, Maurice Smithers, as the group called on government not to just rely on big industry campaigns to promote safe drinking, but to use the National Disaster Act to prevent mass alcohol-induced gatherings, late-night clubbing, and drunken driving. These three activities were among the biggest threats to the gains made in controlling the spread of the virus during the lockdown period. SAAPA-SA...

