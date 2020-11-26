Superspreader event crackdown needed to prevent another booze ban

PREMIUM!
Superspreader event crackdown needed to prevent another booze banCovid-19 2 hours ago
Industry bodies are urging government, retailers, and drinkers to act responsibly, as they fear that superspreader events could force another alcohol ban.
