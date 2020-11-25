 
 
Lockdown saved lives – experts agree

Covid-19

Several experts say despite the unintended affects, the lockdown definitely saved many lives, which would have been lost if Covid-19 was allowed to spread unchecked.

Sipho Mabena
25 Nov 2020
04:50:43 AM
Lockdown saved lives – experts agree

A nurse exits the change room before entering the red zone at the Nasrec quarantine/isolation site in Nasrec, 3 July 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The government’s handling of the hard lockdown restrictions to curtail the spread of Covid-19 was far from perfect but experts agree that shutting down the country was necessary, or the number of deaths could have been higher. Dr Glenda Davison, associate professor and head of the Biomedical Sciences Department at Cape Peninsula  University of Technology in Cape Town, said the main purpose of the hard lockdown in March was to slow down the spread of Covid-19 to give government and the healthcare sector the time to prepare. “This, although far from perfect, was achieved. “Field hospitals were built, the number...

