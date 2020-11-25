 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Lockdown’s pros and unfortunate cons

Covid-19 3 days ago

The early implementation of a hard lockdown definitely helped curb the spread of covid-19 in South Africa, but that doesn’t mean some of the poorly thought out rules didn’t also stir resentment and undermine its intended purpose.

Sipho Mabena
25 Nov 2020
04:51:22 AM
PREMIUM!
Lockdown’s pros and unfortunate cons

Picture for illustration purposes. A worker produces face masks at a factory. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)

The hard lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic were not only poorly thought out,  unfortunate, and unconvincing, but experts say they also stirred resentment and undermined its intended purpose. There has been heightened debate on the efficacy of lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19, with Pandemic Data and Analytics (Panda) coming out sharply against the wisdom on the lockdown. But Stellenbosch University’s Dr Jo Barnes has slated the argument on whether the lockdown was efficient or not, saying the position taken by many, especially those linked to the economy or financial sector, tended to be...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.