 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Higher percentage of people ‘getting infected than at virus peak in July’

Covid-19 2 hours ago

Wits University School of Governance Professor Alex van den Heever believes a large portion of the high positivity rate could be in the Eastern Cape.

Rorisang Kgosana
25 Nov 2020
05:45:18 AM
PREMIUM!
Higher percentage of people ‘getting infected than at virus peak in July’

A man, a resident of the sprawling township of Alexandra in Johannesburg, opens his mouth to receive a testing swab for COVID-19 coronavirus at a screening and testing drive in front of the Madala Hostel, on April 27, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

According to the latest Covid-19 test results, 14 out of 100 tested patients came back positive, a figure significantly higher than when the country had reached its peak in July, said experts. As of Tuesday afternoon, the country stood at 769 759 cumulative confirmed cases, with 2 080 new infections recorded out of the 14 377 new tests. This meant a 14% positive rate, a figure which Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said was of concern. Experts say a below 10% positivity rate was more ideal but the increase appeared to have been due to the country moving to Level 1...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


Black Friday

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: Mysterious ‘obelisk’ appears in remote US desert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2 493 new cases, new 14% positivity rate ‘is concerning’

Business News Burning trucks is ‘economic sabotage’, says economist

World Trump still not conceding but finally agrees to Biden transition

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2,080 new cases see total climb to 769,759


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.