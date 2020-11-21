 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Jaguar’s F-Type is pure eye candy

What She Said 2 hours ago

Just like that buff guy at the gym, this kitty will make the perfect weekend toy.

Motoring Correspondent
21 Nov 2020
01:58:27 PM
PREMIUM!
Jaguar’s F-Type is pure eye candy

Yummeee

I absolutely love the new Jaguar F-Type, and for all the wrong reasons too as I was only interested in how it looked and made me feel. Kinda like a dating the hot, buff guy from gym that can’t count to three. This statement will make even more sense when I tell you that I was driving the R2.4-million R P575 AWD Coupe model, and what this all means is that I was in a car that makes 423 kW of power and 700 Nm of torque, can get to 100km/h in 3.7 sec and do 300 km/h. Impressive? I...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned as new cases breach 3,000 per day

Politics Zuma: I’d rather go to jail than be ‘bullied’ by commission

Protests Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

Courts Court reverses controversial sale of SA’s strategic crude oil reserves


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.