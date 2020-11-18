Don’t let the zzzzzz in Zondo fool you, Zuma

PREMIUM!
Don’t let the zzzzzz in Zondo fool you, ZumaColumns 16 hours ago
Monday wasn’t as wild as I was hoping. Zuma sloped in and sat down. Two hours later he stood up and sloped out again. He didn’t have his ‘Umshini wami’ face on, that’s for sure.
