The Bushiris’ escape shows up govt as a whole

Columns 7 hours ago

Only government has the means to stop the immigration circus if they want to, even though Magistrate Thandi Theledi has to account for her decision to grant the couple bail.

Sydney Majoko
17 Nov 2020
05:20:33 AM
Self proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary in the Pretoria Magistrates court during their bail application for, 4 November 2020, Pretoria. Bushiri and his wife were released on R200 000 bail. Picture: Jacques Nelles

In June 2015, then Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir, a fugitive from the International Criminal Court, was allowed to escape from South Africa after arriving here to attend an African Union summit. A court had already declared that Bashir could not leave the country before it had handed down its decision on his fate. But he did leave, defying a court ruling. His plane departed from Waterkloof. Last week, self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife escaped from South Africa to Malawi after posting bail. He then had the audacity to post a social media message to the South African government...

