The Bushiris’ escape shows up govt as a whole

In June 2015, then Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir, a fugitive from the International Criminal Court, was allowed to escape from South Africa after arriving here to attend an African Union summit.

A court had already declared that Bashir could not leave the country before it had handed down its decision on his fate. But he did leave, defying a court ruling. His plane departed from Waterkloof.

Last week, self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife escaped from South Africa to Malawi after posting bail. He then had the audacity to post a social media message to the South African government stating his reasons for leaving the country in defiance of a court ruling.

Back in 2000, Rwandan bishop Samuel Musabyimana, wanted in connection with human rights crimes committed during the genocide, also escaped the country after a National Prosecuting Authority and Scorpions’ bungle.

There is a clear pattern established over time that those with the means to escape from justice in South Africa can do so with very little resistance from the authorities. Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi had indicated that the Bushiris were in the country in violation of some travel document regulations already.

When they left the country, they were supposed to have already handed in their passports as part of their bail conditions in the fraud case they are facing.

It is one thing to blame the magistrate, Thandi Theledi, for granting the Bushiris bail when they were clearly flight risks, but it is quite another for the authorities to not only let them out of their sight, but to display to the whole world how porous South Africa’s borders are.

Speculation is rife over how they actually left the country. Air Force Base Waterkloof has been bandied about as a possible exit point, as well as possible assistance from Malawian diplomats who were in the country last week. It would be a slap in the face for the home affairs department if the Bushiris are found to have left the country through the airforce base airport.

The self-proclaimed prophet came into the country through a fraudulent process as per Dr Motsoaledi’s explanation. He then set up a church and became very wealthy in the process.

It is now alleged that he committed fraud and was charged. And then he walked away from it all.

That is a script that not only ridicules South Africa’s standing on the continent, but also encourages con artists the world over to consider making SA the base for their shady operations.

A huge part of the looting of state funds during state capture was made possible by the ease with which people with dishonest intentions can come and ago. The allegations that the central shady characters in state capture could leave the country when they chose to, allegedly with large quantities of South African and foreign currencies, clearly shows that money and proximity to power can guarantee escaping justice.

Magistrate Theledi must account for her decision to grant the Bushiris bail, but the real culprit is the government as a whole. Only it has the means to stop the immigration circus if they want to.

