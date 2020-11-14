 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Karoo locust plague adds to farmers’ woes

Environment 7 hours ago

Luchen said brown locusts posed a threat to maize and barley crops.

Marizka Coetzer
14 Nov 2020
04:55:37 AM
PREMIUM!
Karoo locust plague adds to farmers’ woes

Record numbers of locusts have descended in devastating swarms across parts of Africa and Asia this year. AFP/File/Shahid ALI

It has been a challenging year for farmers who have survived a global pandemic, stood up against farm murders, fought off wildfires in the Free State and now have to worry about the locust plague in the Karoo. Sina Luchen, regional agriculturalist for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, said they were aware of the outbreak of brown locusts in the Karoo. “We have sent a report to the government to confirm the outbreak in two districts in the Eastern Cape.” Luchen said brown locusts posed a threat to maize and barley crops. Roger Price, a former specialist locust...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC

Crime ‘Alcohol one of the biggest generators of violent crime,’ says Bheki Cele

Courts Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant turns state witness

Crime Serial killer the ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ dies aged 74

Covid-19 EU sees vaccinations within months as cases top 1m in Italy


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.