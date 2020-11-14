 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Covid-19 vaccine: SA’s biggest challenge will be affordability and storage – experts

Covid-19 3 days ago

German company BioNTech and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer this week announced their vaccine outperformed expectations in phase three trials and proved to be 90% effective.

Brian Sokutu
14 Nov 2020
04:56:18 AM
PREMIUM!
Covid-19 vaccine: SA’s biggest challenge will be affordability and storage – experts

President Vladimir Putin said Russia had become the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, though the announcement was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization who said it still needed a rigorous safety review. Russian Direct Investment Fund/AFP/File/Handout

So near and yet so far, is how a local scientist yesterday described how South Africa has progressed in its aim of having a Covid-19 vaccine – likely to be available in most countries middle next year. German company BioNTech and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer this week announced their vaccine outperformed expectations in phase three trials and proved to be 90% effective. President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced Johnson & Johnson had entered into a preliminary agreement with a local pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare to manufacture and package its candidate vaccine. “The most important part of access to the vaccine...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not

Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.