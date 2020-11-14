Covid-19 vaccine: SA’s biggest challenge will be affordability and storage – experts

PREMIUM!
Covid-19 vaccine: SA’s biggest challenge will be affordability and storage – expertsCovid-19 3 days ago
German company BioNTech and US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer this week announced their vaccine outperformed expectations in phase three trials and proved to be 90% effective.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases
Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia
State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations
World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not
Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi