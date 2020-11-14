 
 
Cricket bosses are not bigger than the game

Just when you thought Cricket South Africa (CSA) was on the road to recovery following a turbulent few years, the authorities have stepped on their own wickets again.

It’s no secret the game is in disarray. Years of mismanagement has left the sporting body in a horrible state … and something had to give. In stepped Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa. At his behest, an interim board was formed at the end of last month and it were given the mandate to fix CSA. Strong members, including former CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat and respected retired Judge Zak Yacoob, were elected. Things briefly looked promising, as the interim board swiftly got down to exposing the rot. However, the CSA’s members’ council had other ideas, refusing to accept the authority...

