Like it or not, White’s Bulls are a South African rugby powerhouse again

Columnists 4 hours ago

They’re playing powerful, yet attractive rugby, while several new stars have emerged on the scene, among them some former Sevens performers.

Rudolph Jacobs
15 Nov 2020
08:00:25 AM
There may not be any fans in the stands at the moment, but the Bulls are again the team to beat in South African rugby. Picture: Getty Images

The Bulls have emerged, once again, as the new powerhouse of South African rugby – it’s a fact, whether you (non-Bulls fans) like it or not. The Bulls’ rousing performances of late in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition have confirmed as much. While they had a bye this weekend, their advantage of six points going into the round seemed big enough for them to be heavy favourites to win the competition, but now, with their game against the Pumas next weekend in jeopardy (because of Covid issues in the Pumas team), a nervous wait lies ahead for them. There is...

Loading Posts...
