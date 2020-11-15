 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Under lockdown, it hurts to be popular in South African sport

Columnists 60 mins ago

With no way to properly control the numbers at events like parkrun, locals will simply have to wait a little longer before being able to venture out in their masses.

Wesley Botton
15 Nov 2020
07:00:51 AM
PREMIUM!
Under lockdown, it hurts to be popular in South African sport

Road runners, as seen here at the start line of the Comrades Marathon, will have to wait a little longer before they can participate in big mass participation events again. Picture: Gallo Images

Sport really does seem to have been handed the short end of the stick in recent months, and the longer the nation remains locked down, the more of a beating the sector takes. The irony is that the hiding taken by the sports industry during the pandemic has been a result of its own success. After Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement last Wednesday that the country was still locked down – lifting some restrictions which did not directly affect sport – Parkrun SA founder Bruce Fordyce again voiced his frustration. If parkruns didn’t regularly attract more than 500 people to many of...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Ace Magashule ‘welcomes’ charges, will be vindicated

Crime Shepherd Bushiri and wife flee to Malawi while out on bail

World Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 – US media

Courts Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC

Crime ‘Alcohol one of the biggest generators of violent crime,’ says Bheki Cele


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.