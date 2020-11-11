OPINION: Racial quotas in South African netball make no sense

PREMIUM!
OPINION: Racial quotas in South African netball make no senseNetball 19 hours ago
To take points from teams at domestic competitions is a lazy approach to transformation, and it’s entirely unfair.
