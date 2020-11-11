 
 
Netball quotas described as ‘morally appalling’

Netball

Daniel Silke, a political analyst, warned South Africa should be careful not to fall into the trap of reintroducing bureaucratic racial quotas in terms of quotas in sport.

Marizka Coetzer
11 Nov 2020
04:57:20 AM
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 02: Former Coach Elize Kotze during The Spar South African FAST5 netball team media conference and departure at the O.R Tambo International Airport, Garden Court Hotel on November 02, 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The team is departing to New Zealand to participate in the FAST5 Netball Series. EDITORS NOTE: For free editorial use. Not available for sale. No commercial usage. (Photo by Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images)

Quotas in netball have been described as “morally appalling” and unconstitutional after a local team was disqualified for fielding too many African players. Elize Kotze, former Proteas netball team coach, said she knew the feeling too well. “The heartbreak on the faces of those players broke my heart. Some of them travelled so far to get to that point.” Kotze said the decision by officials to dock points from the Sunbirds in the recent Telkom Netball League semifinals goes against every grain of sportsmanship. “We are used to being penalised for a team being made up out of too many...

