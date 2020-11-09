 
 
‘Hard lockdown is unnecessary’

The likelihood of numbers increasing over the summer months would have far more to do with human behaviour than the scorching heat.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
09 Nov 2020
05:05:36 AM
‘Hard lockdown is unnecessary’

Commuters are pictured at Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg, 29 June 2020. All commuters are required to wear masks as well as sanitise their hands when in the Taxi.  Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The current spike in Covid-19 cases across the country is normal and no cause for government to initiate a harder lockdown, the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) says. The council has added its voice to the chorus of experts cautioning the government against a panicked reaction to the increasing rates of infection, including shutting down parts of the economy. In the past few weeks, cases have been fluctuating between 1,000 and 2,000 a day. Last Thursday it peaked at 1,866 cases. According to Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, vice-president for research at the council, social events were unexpectedly high for this...

