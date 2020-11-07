 
 
Parties, other events increase Covid-19 cases, but another hard lockdown not the answer

Economics professor Philippe Burger said the SA economy could not afford another hard lockdown or ‘anything resembling it’.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
07 Nov 2020
04:55:31 AM
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Experts say there should be no going back to a hard lockdown, despite drinking, partying and socialising South Africans causing an apparent spike in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, with the number of daily new infections reaching 1 866 on Wednesday. With President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation again next week on the state of the pandemic, experts have urged the government not to introduce another hard lockdown. Instead, they say, it should rather look to other countries’ management of the pandemic over their warmer seasons, during which movement, borders and policing were at the forefront...

Loading Posts...
