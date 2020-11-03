 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Another hard lockdown ‘unnecessary’, says public health experts

Covid-19 7 hours ago

Dr Atiya Mosam, a public health medicine specialist, believes SA will not return to a hard lockdown soon but said people’s behaviour has been a real cause for concern.

Sipho Mabena
03 Nov 2020
04:59:17 AM
PREMIUM!
Another hard lockdown ‘unnecessary’, says public health experts

Lenasia South Hospital being renovated in Johannesburg during MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nasrec as part of monitoring state of readiness as COVID-19 cases increase in Gauteng and to support staff working during pandemic, 20 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

Though public health experts have bemoaned the overall disregard for Covid-19 control measures, they are also against a return to hard lockdown, saying this would not only be bad for the struggling economy, but was also unnecessary. Widespread complacency has been the biggest concern of the move to Covid-19 lockdown Level 1, with police having to clamp down on noncompliant clubs that have emerged as super-spreaders. With President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation this week amid fears of government reinstating stricter measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, trade union Solidarity has threatened to take government to court...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Kelly Khumalo does not know any of the suspects, says her lawyer

Personal Finance Holiday plans: what if you book and have to self-isolate or quarantine?

Motoring News Petrol price relief ahead of holidays

Environment Everybody generates wastes. How hazardous is yours?  

Business News Municipalities still owe Eskom R31.5bn as debt grows


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.