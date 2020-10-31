 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Quacky? Quirky? Quickie? Something with a Q man…

What She Said 3 hours ago

You don’t have to be able to pronounce the Nissan Qashqai’s name to like it.

Motoring Correspondent
31 Oct 2020
08:35:28 AM
PREMIUM!
Quacky? Quirky? Quickie? Something with a Q man…

Those are damn sexy wheels.

It’s hard enough already for a girl to know the technical mumbo jumbo like a car’s engine size and what fuel it runs on. It gets even worse when you are presented with an almighty challenge of remembering your car’s name. Take the Nissan Qashqai. I mean really, who decides on sticking a name on a car you are going to look at twice before pronouncing it before you probably screw it up at your first attempt anyway? What does Qashqai even mean? According to Google it is a semi-nomadic Iranian tribe renowned for their brave warriors and beautiful textiles....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.