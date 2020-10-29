 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Top government officials playing it safe after Ramaphosa Covid scare

Covid-19 7 hours ago

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who represented Premier David Makhura at the event, said he was consulting his medical doctor, but showing no symptoms.

Brian Sokutu
29 Oct 2020
04:56:29 AM
PREMIUM!
Top government officials playing it safe after Ramaphosa Covid scare

President Cyril Ramaphosa was accompanied by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa and Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina at the unveiling . Picture: @SAgovnews, Twitter.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa having gone into quarantine, government officials who attended Tuesday’s Oliver Tambo memorial events with him have taken Covid-19 precautionary measures. SA Medical Research Council president, professor Glenda Gray, said the open-air event marking the president’s unveiling of the giant size nine-metre long bronze statue of the anti-apartheid struggle stalwart, outside the OR Tambo international airport terminal, appeared less risky. “If it occurred in the open, with everyone wearing masks, practicing physical distance and hand hygiene, risks should be minimal. “This kind of thing will happen all the time. There is need to ensure fastidious application of...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Bring your tithe: Bushiri the second richest pastor in SA

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,863 new cases bring SA’s total to 719,714

Politics Mabuza denies involvement in fraudulent Mpumalanga land deals

Business News UIF TERS money paid out to government officials, soldiers, prisoners and deceased

Business News Budget wrap: Mboweni pumps money into state capture commission to combat corruption


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.