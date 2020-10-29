Government officials taking precautionary measures following Ramaphosa isolation

With President Cyril Ramaphosa having gone into quarantine, government officials who attended Tuesday’s Oliver Tambo memorial events with him have taken Covid-19 precautionary measures. SA Medical Research Council president, professor Glenda Gray, said the open-air event marking the president’s unveiling of the giant size nine-metre long bronze statue of the anti-apartheid struggle stalwart, outside the OR Tambo international airport terminal, appeared less risky. “If it occurred in the open, with everyone wearing masks, practicing physical distance and hand hygiene, risks should be minimal. “This kind of thing will happen all the time. There is need to ensure fastidious application of...

With President Cyril Ramaphosa having gone into quarantine, government officials who attended Tuesday’s Oliver Tambo memorial events with him have taken Covid-19 precautionary measures.

SA Medical Research Council president, professor Glenda Gray, said the open-air event marking the president’s unveiling of the giant size nine-metre long bronze statue of the anti-apartheid struggle stalwart, outside the OR Tambo international airport terminal, appeared less risky.

“If it occurred in the open, with everyone wearing masks, practicing physical distance and hand hygiene, risks should be minimal.

“This kind of thing will happen all the time. There is need to ensure fastidious application of nonpharmaceutical interventions,” said Gray.

The Presidency on Wednesday announced that Ramaphosa went into a period of self-quarantine, following the positive Covid-19 diagnosis of a guest at a dinner he attended over the weekend.

Along with 35 guests, Ramaphosa attended a fundraising dinner of the Adopt-a-School Foundation – a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation – at a Johannesburg hotel.

According to the Presidency, foundation guests were the only people hosted by the establishment, with Covid-19 health protocols followed.

“The event adhered to Covid-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks. As was the case with all guests, the president only removed his mask when dining and addressing guests.

“The Adopt-a-School Foundation advised dinner guests on Tuesday that a guest had shown symptoms on Sunday, tested on Monday, before receiving a positive result.

“When the foundation became aware of this development, it communicated this to guests, hours after the president had performed the unveiling of a statue of liberation icon OR Tambo and the official opening of a new Radisson hotel in Ekurhuleni in the morning,” said the statement.

According to the Presidency, Ramaphosa was screened regularly by the South African Military Health Service and subjected himself to screening at venues where he participated in engagements.

“The President wishes the guest, who is receiving medical attention, a safe and speedy recovery, also wishing other guests good health.

“He (Ramaphosa) is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with Covid-19 health advice, be tested, should symptoms manifest,” added the statement.

Ramaphosa would perform his duties remotely, observing guidelines applicable to self-quarantine.

High-profile government officials who attended the Tambo event, along with Ramaphosa have taken precautionary health measures, with City of Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina saying he has gone into self-isolation.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who represented Premier David Makhura at the event, said he was consulting his medical doctor, but showing no symptoms.

Also being monitored by a medical doctor, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was “in good health and is showing no symptoms of Covid-19” – due to undergo a coronavirus test in five days, according to spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine.

As a precautionary measure, Mbalula would not be attending the three-day National Taxi Lekgotla, taking place from today, in person, “but will instead join the proceedings virtually, as will the president”.

“The ministry of transport wishes to inform all stakeholders in the taxi industry that the National Taxi Lekgotla, scheduled to take place from 29 October 2020 to 31 October 2020 will proceed as planned,” said Allie-Paine.

