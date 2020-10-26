 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Cele gets message across with raid on ‘reckless’ nightclub

Covid-19 1 hour ago

The Act was recently extended by another month.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni and Citizen reporters
26 Oct 2020
04:51:46 AM
PREMIUM!
Cele gets message across with raid on ‘reckless’ nightclub

Police Minister Bheki Cele is seen during the opening of the Dube police station, 25 April 2019, Winterveld, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Reckless clubbing South Africans seem determined to party the country back into more severe lockdown restrictions, as experts continue to worry about a “second wave” of Covid-19 infections, which has seen a number of European countries revert to tough restrictions. In the early hours of yesterday, Police Minister Bheki Cele, members of the SA Police Service and the Joburg Metropolitan Police Department busted a club in Sandton called Blackdoor Lifestyle Lounge for contravening the Disaster Management Act. In addition to reportedly having no liquor license or manager on duty, the club was packed beyond capacity, practiced no social distancing and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.