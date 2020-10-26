 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Second wave will surely creep in

Columns 1 hour ago

please, take responsibility now, or South Africa’s second wave will creep in sure as the tide.

Jennie Ridyard
26 Oct 2020
04:46:29 AM
PREMIUM!
Second wave will surely creep in

Close up young ill woman wearing a purple face mask, coughing, resting on the couch covered with a blanket.

A week ago people were asking me how I got here. (Clue: on a plane. I’m South African We’re allowed). Now people are asking me how I’m going to get back to Ireland. It’s the frying pan versus the fire. Ireland – where I mostly live – is back in hard lockdown. Non-essential shops, restaurants and services are shut down again, and you can’t travel more than 5km from home without good reason. Yes, whatever, you say – but what about Irish bars? Tell me about Dublin’s legendary pubs? Well, those never reopened in the first place, not if they...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.