Second wave will surely creep in

A week ago people were asking me how I got here. (Clue: on a plane. I’m South African We’re allowed). Now people are asking me how I’m going to get back to Ireland. It’s the frying pan versus the fire. Ireland – where I mostly live – is back in hard lockdown. Non-essential shops, restaurants and services are shut down again, and you can’t travel more than 5km from home without good reason. Yes, whatever, you say – but what about Irish bars? Tell me about Dublin’s legendary pubs? Well, those never reopened in the first place, not if they...

Our lockdown was working: on 6 July, we recorded just four new cases of Covid-19. We all breathed easier and thought ourselves over the worst.

We relaxed, had guests around, went on holiday, hugged old friends, while slowly, exponentially the cases started to creep up. By the time I left Dublin, we were in local lockdown again, not allowed to leave our county.

That day we recorded 1 205 cases – the highest number since our April peak. And South Africa, I predict you’re not so far behind.

“Oh pish,” you may say, “we have that many every day,” but Ireland only has a population of five million, so it’s gone hardcore once more.

As the little island battles its second wave and hospitals fill up, no home visits are allowed and all gatherings are banned, even outdoors, as we try to save some semblance of Christmas. However, I see a familiar creeping complacency happening in South Africa, only worse.

While everyone’s wearing masks in shops and sanitising at the door, that’s where it seems to end.

I went to a restaurant with friends: there was one token bottle of sanitiser on a counter, but the waiter wore no mask. “You’re on the veranda,” he said, as if that changed everything.

We had three workmen in the house – lovely chaps, but not a mask between them. I went to my sister’s exercise class, where she hugged the group leader.

“Social distancing!” I bleated, but was told: “Oh, we don’t worry about that here.” That. Here. It’s coming… So, please, take responsibility now, or South Africa’s second wave will creep in sure as the tide. Let’s hope it’s not a tsunami.

