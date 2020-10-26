 
 
Feminist debate: Are beauty pageants outdated or not?

In South Africa alone, hundreds of women enter the Miss South Africa pageant and countless others and though they continue to face criticism, no one seems to have been able to make a solid case for or against them.

Kaunda Selisho
26 Oct 2020
04:30:45 AM
Feminist debate: Are beauty pageants outdated or not?

Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi waves from stage after the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8, 2019. Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP

Despite the growing global intersectional feminist movement and all the change it has brought about in industries, policies and laws, one thing has remained seemingly untouched – beauty pageants. For years, pageants have been met with criticism and yet they continue with no visible signs of slowing down. In South Africa alone, hundreds of women enter the Miss South Africa pageant and countless others and though they continue to face criticism, no one seems to have been able to make a solid case for or against them. The Citizen spoke to two women on either side of the issue. Shay-Leigh...

