 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Stress over Covid-19 sees increase in requests for sick leave

Covid-19 45 seconds ago

A London School of Economics study recently found that 80% of SA employees did not disclose their reasons for taking sick leave while 49% continued to work despite experiencing depression.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
24 Oct 2020
04:59:02 AM
PREMIUM!
Stress over Covid-19 sees increase in requests for sick leave

Picture: iStock

The destabilisation of South Africa’s workforce by the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted a mental health crisis in work environments across the country. This according to experts who have urged that October, which is mental health awareness month should be used to destigmatise mental illnesses in the workplace and end the ill-treatment of mental illness sufferers. High volumes of requests for sick leave and cases of incapacitation as a result of mental illness have been seen in various industries, according to Dr Christoffel Grobler, extraordinary professor at the School of Health Systems and Public Health at the University of Pretoria. A...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.