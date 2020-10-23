 
 
Economy in danger if noncompliance to Covid-19 regulations continues

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said he was concerned about an increase in Covid-19 cases in the province in the past week, but stressed it could not be classified as a resurgence.

Brian Sokutu
23 Oct 2020
05:06:46 AM
Economy in danger if noncompliance to Covid-19 regulations continues

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the issue of the second wave could not just be ruled out.

Continued complacency and nonadherence to health protocols could have disastrous consequences for the South African economy and mark a setback in the country’s mammoth fight against the spread of Covid-19. The caution comes against the background of the latest survey by the University of Johannesburg’s Centre for Social Change and the Development, Capable and Ethical State of the Human Sciences Research Council, which found that South Africans have experienced a growing fatigue and a greater complacency in health protocol compliance. While ruling out any introduction of provincial lockdowns in response to a possible second wave during summer, which has seen...

