Covid-19 fatigue could see surge in number of infections

Covid-19 1 hour ago

Dr Giles van Cutsem says there is a risk of a second wave ‘if previously unexposed people decrease their prevention behaviour – especially if people congregate in confined and poorly ventilated spaces for long periods of time, as seen in Europe’.

Brian Sokutu
23 Oct 2020
04:57:31 AM
A nurse adjusts an oxygen bottle at Lenasia South Hospital in Johannesburg during a visit by MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkize's visit to the facility, 20 July 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Under the relaxed Covid-19 alert Level 1, many South Africans have experienced a growing fatigue, a greater complacency and noncompliance to health protocols, with 41% describing the pandemic as being “exaggerated”. A survey conducted during July and September by associate professor Carin Runciman at University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Centre for Social Change and the Development, Capable and Ethical State of the Human Sciences Research Council found there was “a worrying growth in pandemic fatigue”. “With the greater number of people not complying with public health measures, there is a need for strong and continued public health messaging, that the threat...

