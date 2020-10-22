 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Strong likelihood of second spike in Covid-19 infections – expert

Covid-19 3 mins ago

Professor Alex van den Heeven from the Wits School of Governance, however, said the conditions for the second wave of coronavirus cases didn’t appear to be in place.

Marizka Coetzer
22 Oct 2020
04:58:23 AM
PREMIUM!
Strong likelihood of second spike in Covid-19 infections – expert

MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nasrec as part of monitoring state of readiness as COVID-19 cases increase in Gauteng and to support staff working during pandemic, 20 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

A medical research expert warns that the is a strong likelihood of a second spike in coronavirus infections. “Unfortunately, no one can predict when. It could be in a month or even next year,” Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, the vice-president for research at the South African Medical Research Council said yesterday. Mphahlele said the only way forward was by monitoring the situation. “I cannot answer how we are going to deal with the second spike. The second spike might be mild or even bigger than the first wave.” Professor Alex van den Heeven from the Wits School of Governance said the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.