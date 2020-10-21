 
 
SA Covid-19 vaccine trials could resume within a week

Covid-19

‘The decision to pause the trial means that the very highest clinical practices and necessary safety protocols are in place. We have to remember that often a participant falls ill due to causes unrelated to the trial,’ says Fenner.

Brian Sokutu
21 Oct 2020
04:57:13 AM
SA Covid-19 vaccine trials could resume within a week

Hopes for a virus vaccine have helped propel stock markets higher. AFP/File/EVA HAMBACH

Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials to treat the pandemic could resume within a week, SA Medical Research Council president and CEO Professor Glenda Gray said yesterday. Among the central figures in the country’s fight against the coronavirus that has globally left over a million people dead, with over 18,000 reported in South Africa, Gray has echoed views of medical experts who found it necessary for there to be a global pause in clinical trials to safeguard the health and safety of volunteering participants. Trials in SA and in other countries paused after an ill participant in the United Kingdom sparked worldwide...

