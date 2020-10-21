 
 
African designer wear boom makes a splash

Rich Mnisi, Dr Pachanga may cater to the luxury fashion industry but ranges such as Caraci Clothing and Zyle Clothing make wearing African clothing everyday so much more accessible.

Sandisiwe Mbhele
21 Oct 2020
02:00:02 PM
African designer wear boom makes a splash

Caraci Clothing and Zyle Clothing designs. Photo: Supplied

Luxury fashion brands have been a niche market for the few and rich, with big European brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Armani holding prime positions among this enviable range. Things are changing, however, and African luxury has now come on board, with growing interest and support for brands such as Rich Mnisi, Dr Pachanga and more accessible ranges such as Caraci Clothing and Zyle Clothing. Investec luxury retail analyst Thane Duff says internationally there isn’t a big market for African brands in Europe, yet there is enough information to see that the market is steadily growing. And, with more...

