Non cancerous breast lumps

Stay calm: Finding a lump can be scary, but there is no need to panic.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
19 Oct 2020
Breast cancer awareness. Photo: iStock

Finding a lump in your breast can be very scary. You need to know that not all lumps are cancer. Benign breast conditions can occur in both women and men. Breast tissue changes during a woman’s entire life. It is sensitive to changing hormone levels during the menstrual cycle. If you notice any breast changes, you should go to your doctor or clinic right away to get checked, but there is no need to panic. Most breast lumps are benign, which means they’re not cancerous. Benign breast lumps usually have smooth edges and can be moved around like mice when...

