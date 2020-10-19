Non cancerous breast lumps

Finding a lump in your breast can be very scary. You need to know that not all lumps are cancer. Benign breast conditions can occur in both women and men. Breast tissue changes during a woman’s entire life. It is sensitive to changing hormone levels during the menstrual cycle. If you notice any breast changes, you should go to your doctor or clinic right away to get checked, but there is no need to panic. Most breast lumps are benign, which means they’re not cancerous. Benign breast lumps usually have smooth edges and can be moved around like mice when...

Finding a lump in your breast can be very scary. You need to know that not all lumps are cancer. Benign breast conditions can occur in both women and men. Breast tissue changes during a woman’s entire life. It is sensitive to changing hormone levels during the menstrual cycle.

If you notice any breast changes, you should go to your doctor or clinic right away to get checked, but there is no need to panic. Most breast lumps are benign, which means they’re not cancerous. Benign breast lumps usually have smooth edges and can be moved around like mice when you touch them. They are often found in both breasts.

There are quite a number of common causes of breast lumps, including normal changes in breast tissue, breast infection or injury, and medicines that may cause lumps or breast pain. Many benign breast conditions mimic the symptoms of breast cancer and need tests (and sometimes a biopsy) for diagnosis.

Therefore, for any breast changes, please do see your doctor who will ask you some questions about your health history. The doctor will perform a breast exam to feel for lumps or other changes in the breast tissue and under the arms. If there is fluid coming out of your nipple, your doctor will collect a sample and check for cancer cells.

He may also do a mammogram or ultrasound to see if the lump is solid or filled with fluid. Your doctor may order a biopsy. He will take a tiny sample of the lump with a needle or small cut and send it to a lab. A few factors can increase the risk of benign breast conditions, including menopausal hormone therapy, oral contraceptive use, a family history of breast cancer or benign breast conditions. Some lifestyle factors during the teen years may also affect the risk of benign breast conditions in adulthood.

For example, drinking alcohol and smoking during the teen years may increase the risk of benign breast conditions. Eating foods that contain ca-rotenoids (like melons, carrots, sweet potatoes and squash), nuts and beans through the teen years may lower risk.

HOW TO MAKE SURE YOU ARE CANCER FREE

Once you turn 20, your doctor may give you a breast exam in which he feels your breast tissue for changes. It is recommended that one gets a clinical breast exam every one to three years. starting at 20. As you get older it is time for regular mammograms. It’s best to talk with your doctor to decide the right time and how often be-cause experts disagree. The American Cancer Society recommends getting one every year once you turn 45. Others say every two years.

COMMON CAUSES OF BREAST LUMPS

Fibroadenomas

These are the most common benign tumours. If you push on them they are solid, round, rubbery lumps that move freely. Fibroadenomas happen when your body forms extra milk-making glands. Women between 20 and 30 get them most often.

Fibrocystic changes

These changes are often most noticeable during your 40s. They are the most common cause of benign breast lumps in women ages 35 to 50. There are normal changes that happen in a woman’s breast due to the normal monthly menstrual cycles. They sometimes have nipple discharge as well. The cysts enlarge quickly in response to hormones released near your period. The lumps may be hard or rubbery and may be felt as a single (large or small) breast lump. Fibrocystic breast changes do not require treatment.

Simple Cysts

Simple cysts are fluid-filled sacs that usually happen in both breasts. There can be one or many. They can vary in size. Simple cysts can be treated through fine needle aspiration. You don’t need surgery to do this.

Intraductalpapillomas

These are small, wart-like growths in the lining of the mammary duct near the nipple. They usually affect women who are 45 to 50. They can cause bleeding from the nipple. Treatment is usually surgical removal.

Traumatic fat necrosis

This happens when there is an injury to the breast. It causes fat to form in lumps that are generally round, firm, hard, and painless. It can be hard to tell if a lump from traumatic fat necrosis is that or something else until your doctor does a biopsy. If the lump bothers you, it can be cut out.

Breast lumps in Men

Men can have tender breast enlargement. This noncancerous condition is called gynecomastia.

Mastitis

Sometimes a painful lump, with or without redness, is the first sign of an infection.

Sclerosingadenosis

Sclerosingadenosis is made up of small breast lumps caused by enlarged lobules.

Dr Dulcy is a social entrepreneur with a passion for providing healthcare and wellness solutions for low and middle-income communities in South Africa.

