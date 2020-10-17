 
 
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases may be at 12 million

Covid-19 1 hour ago

According to Dr Gilles van Cutsem of Doctors Without Borders, many people were dying of Covid-19 without being tested for the virus, casting doubts on the correctness of the numbers provided daily by the department of health.

Brian Sokutu
17 Oct 2020
04:55:48 AM
MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nasrec as part of monitoring state of readiness as COVID-19 cases increase in Gauteng and to support staff working during pandemic, 20 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

A medical expert is questioning the accuracy of South Africa’s Covid-19 statistics, claiming that studies pointed to coronavirus-related deaths being under-reported. According to Dr Gilles van Cutsem of Doctors Without Borders, many people were dying of Covid-19 without being tested for the virus, casting doubts on the correctness of the numbers provided daily by the department of health. Van Cutsem explained: “It is very difficult to estimate the exact number of cases and mortality, because only a fraction of cases are reported. Accurate reporting of deaths can only be done after several days, as deaths are not always reported immediately....

