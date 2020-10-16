 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

R250m paid out in trucking claims as result of strikes and civil unrest

Premium 7 hours ago

Over the past year, the special risks insurance cover has paid nearly a quarter of a billion rands in trucking claims as a result of riots, strikes and civil unrest.

Sipho Mabena
16 Oct 2020
05:04:59 AM
PREMIUM!
R250m paid out in trucking claims as result of strikes and civil unrest

Screengrab of protesters looting a Spar food truck at Mooi River Toll Plaza. Video-supplied

The South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) has watched a spike in claims in terms of numbers and severity of damage in the past three years, mainly attributed to riots, strikes and civil unrest. Sasria is short-term insurance for damage caused by special risks, such as politically motivated malicious acts, riots, strikes, terrorism and public disorder. Sasria spokesperson Andiswa Madolo said during the Mooi River toll plaza incident in 2018 – the single biggest event – a number of trucks were burnt and the total paid out by Sasria was R77 million. “As far as we know, no arrests...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts WATCH: Tensions high in Senekal as Brendin Horner suspects to appear in court

Rugby It’s official: The Springboks are out of the Rugby Championship

Courts Court throws out yet another Public Protector report

General Calm before the storm? Senekal prepares for conflict

Mkhwebane writes to Ramaphosa to request him to rein in Mbalula


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.