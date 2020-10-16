R250m paid out in trucking claims as result of strikes and civil unrest

PREMIUM!
R250m paid out in trucking claims as result of strikes and civil unrestPremium 7 hours ago
Over the past year, the special risks insurance cover has paid nearly a quarter of a billion rands in trucking claims as a result of riots, strikes and civil unrest.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts WATCH: Tensions high in Senekal as Brendin Horner suspects to appear in court
Rugby It’s official: The Springboks are out of the Rugby Championship
Courts Court throws out yet another Public Protector report
General Calm before the storm? Senekal prepares for conflict
Mkhwebane writes to Ramaphosa to request him to rein in Mbalula